Missing KZN woman found dead

The death of a 30-year-old woman from KwaZulu-Natal has shaken the public after she went missing last week and was later found dead.

Friends and family had posted her photos on social media in a plea to find Dawny Philile Mhlongo, who was allegedly last seen near Unilever in the Ntuzuma area last Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, Mhlongo was last seen taking an Uber after she had told a friend she had requested one.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane said the body was found at Siphingo with gunshot wounds to her head and body.

“A missing person’s case had already been opened by her family.”