Daughter of ANC leader Jackson Mthembu commits suicide

The eldest daughter of ANC chief Jackson Mthembu has committed suicide, her hurting father has disclosed.

Mthembu tweeted on Wednesday morning that his daughter, Khwezi Mthembu, took her life at their Pelican parliamentary village home in Cape Town.

"We are in deep pain," he said.

"We don't know what led her to take her own life at such a tender age of 25 years."

Calls to Mthembu went unanswered.