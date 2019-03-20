South Africa

Daughter of ANC leader Jackson Mthembu commits suicide

By Iavan Pijoos - 20 March 2019 - 07:36
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu announced on Wednesday that his eldest daughter had passed away.
ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu announced on Wednesday that his eldest daughter had passed away.
Image: Freddy Mavunda/Business Day

The eldest daughter of ANC chief Jackson Mthembu has committed suicide, her hurting father has disclosed.

Mthembu tweeted on Wednesday morning that his daughter, Khwezi Mthembu, took her life at their Pelican parliamentary village home in Cape Town.

"We are in deep pain," he said.

"We don't know what led her to take her own life at such a tender age of 25 years."

Calls to Mthembu went unanswered.

Mthembu shares a father's agony

THERE are moments when a talk show becomes a platform for human beings to share their highs and lows, to inspire each other, hold each other's hands ...
Opinion
7 years ago

'My son's drug hell ruining us'

Jackson Mthembu's agony ANC strongman Jackson Mthembu says South Africans need to unite in an effort to cut off the drug supply chain that is ...
News
7 years ago

Trending

Latest Videos

Can eating hot cross buns get you arrested at a breathalyser roadblock?
Cannibalistic Cobra regurgitates another cobra
X