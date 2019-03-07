Mpumalanga police shoots intruder at school

The incident was confirmed by the provincial department of education after the video clip of the incident surfaced of WhatsApp on Thursday.

In the two-minute-and-fifteen seconds video clip, the man can be seen hurling a brick towards the school building, smashing windows in the process.

While he is vandalising the school property, a police van can be seen driving into the yard and stopping a few metres from the man. The pupils at the Mmametlake Secondary School then start screaming, while the man unleashes the bricks on the police van, hitting the front passenger's side window.

The police van then reverses and drives towards the man at high speed while the doors of the vehicle are opened, resulting in the officer occupying the front passenger's seat falling off the vehicle.