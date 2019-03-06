Babes Wodumo made me do it, Mampintsha says

"Not so long ago she beat me with a crutch to a point where I called her family. When her family arrived, she continued hitting me in front of them.

"She once came back to the house drunk and she beat me up until I burst my upper lip. She came home after midnight, drunk and she hit me with a hard Gucci flip flop...

"I have witnesses that were in the house that can confirm that she has assaulted [me] because I have been limping for some time now and each time she comes back drunk, I have to call the family while I avoid being hit with my crutch. her dancers and her family know this.

"Babes is very provocative and she knows that I will get angry at the end of the day. I hit her twice on her back, not on her face. I was asleep when she arrived back home and I was sober. At times she beats up our drivers, she is violent and also fights a lot.

"So when she comes to me and starts being violent, what must I do?

"I can't allow Babes to keep hitting me because when I inform her parents, they can't even assist.

"When she comes back home drunk I usually leave the house. When I attempt to leave, she pulls me back and fights with the cab drivers because I cannot drive under this state [with the moon boot].

"I have [previously] dated many people and I have never laid a hand on them. Why is it now that I am dating Babes, I am accused of being violent?"