Two killed in shooting at Edenvale high school
Shots have been fired on the premises of Edenvale High School in Johannesburg on Thursday during a suspected robbery.
Two suspects were shot dead and a third was injured in the shootout that occurred around midday, according to paramedics on the scene.
Emer-G-Med spokesperson Jurgen Kotze said the motive for the shooting appears to be a robbery attempt at the school.
Edenvale CPF are aware of the situation at Edenvale High school. SAPS and security services are all on scene. Please avoid the area, further updates will follow when available.— Edenvale Community Police Forum (@EdenvaleCPF) February 21, 2019
Last week, a pupil at Dowerglen High school in Edenvale was hospitalised after gunmen entered the school and started firing shots at random.
The four men were being sought by security guards who spotted the men allegedly robbing a nearby telecommunications tower. Two were arrested at the scene while the other two fled to the school where the shots were fired. One was arrested while the fourth escaped.
This is a developing story, more to come shortly