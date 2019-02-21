SAHRC calls for info on 'racism' after Ashwin Willemse SuperSport drama

The SA Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) on Thursday called on employees and independent contractors working at SuperSport to make submissions on potential racism at the channel.

This comes after former Springbok winger Ashwin Willemse walked off set during a live broadcast on May 19 2018 after a verbal clash with fellow rugby analysts Nick Mallett and Naas Botha.

Willemse said in December that he walked off after being brought to “breaking point”.

“I reached a breaking point. The camel’s back was broken. I made a statement where I articulated what I believe is happening to me by the conduct of these two individuals‚ Nick [Mallett] and Naas [Botha]‚” Willemse said.

“They infringed my dignity and that’s what I am going to argue… hopefully the process at the human rights commission can affirm that.”

The SAHRC decided to investigate after SuperSport gave it a report from Advocate Vincent Maleka.

He found there was no “naked racism” by Botha and Mallett‚ and there was no subtle racism motivating Willemse‚ who did not participate in Maleka’s investigative report.