New North West hospital does not have bedding

Mentally ill patients and their nurses at a new North West psychiatry hospital are forced to walk through overgrown grounds to reach the facility.

Even reaching the inside of the new Bophelong Psychiatric Hospital in Mahikeng does not provide much relief, given its inadequate conditions which include lack of bedding.

Patients are still being housed at the old facility which should have been decommissioned by now, and walk to the new hospital building for treatment and observation by medical staff.

The patients include convicted criminals and those undergoing trials who have been referred by the courts for psychiatric observation.

This was revealed yesterday during a visit by premier Job Mokgoro.