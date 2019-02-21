Mike Mangena's drug trial postponed

The case against former Kaizer Chiefs striker Mike “Sporo” Mangena has been postponed to April.

Mangena and his three co-accused made a brief appearance in the Randfontein magistrate’s court on Thursday. Dressed in a black suit and a striped T-shirt, Mangena was carrying a small knobkerrie covered with beads.

The case was postponed to April 16 to allow for a decision to be made by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on representations which have been made by the defence. The DPP is also expected to make a decision on whether the matter will proceed at the Randfontein magistrate’s court or will be moved to another court.

Mangena’s lawyers declined to give details of the representations they have made to the DPP but Sowetan understands that they want the state to drop the charges as they believe there is no evidence linking the accused to the crime.