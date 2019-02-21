Mboweni puts old civil servants in firing line

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has introduced measures to trim the public sector wage bill by R27bn in the next three years.

Tabling the Budget in the National Assembly yesterday, Mboweni said the measures to rein in the burgeoning civil service salary bill would include offering early retirement packages to about 30,000 public servants between 55 and 59 years old.

Mboweni said national and provincial departments would be phasing out the payment of performance bonuses to civil servants over the next four years, which amounted to R2bn a year.

This comes as government operates in a tough economic environment in which its spending for the 2019/2020 financial year (R1.8-trillion) outstrips its revenue collection (R1.5-trillion), leaving a budget deficit of R243bn.

Public sector salaries stand at R585bn a year. According to the Budget Review document, they are projected to cost R627bn by next year.

The minister said allowing older employees to retire early would save the government R4.8bn in 2019/2020, rising to R8bn a year by 2022.

"[At] times, this will [be] complemented by limits on overtime and bonus payments as well as pay progression."

He said he was also targeting the hiring of civil servants deployed to SA embassies across the world. "The system of staffing our diplomatic missions is unjustified and should be reviewed urgently."

There would be no increases for MPs in the 2019/2020 financial year.