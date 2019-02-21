Limpopo father and daughter in 'racial' attack

Two members of the Modimolle Community Development Trust in Limpopo claim to have been assaulted in a racially motivated attack.

The pair, Roland Scott and his daughter Shirley Scott, alleged that tenant Yoland du Preez called them by the K-word and physically attacked them when they went to demand documents relating to the lease agreement, because Du Preez had not been paying for the past five years.

The Scotts sustained finger and eye injuries.

They are among 156 community members who successfully claimed the Middlefontein farm between Modimolle and Mookgopong in 2004.

Roland, 70, said he drove to the farm with his daughter Shirley on Monday to have a meeting with the tenants and other committee members.

"When we got to the farm, we parked our car under a tree waiting for the other committee members to arrive.

"That's the portion of the farm where the Du Preez family is operating their trucking business," he said.

Roland, who inherited the portion of the farm from his maternal grandmother, said he was shocked when he was accosted by an enraged female tenant who hurled the K-word and demanded they leave with immediate effect.