Evidence leader asks Zondo to compel state capture witnesses to line up
The Zondo commission must summon those implicated in state capture allegations to compel them to provide their version of events, the inquiry’s evidence leader said on Wednesday.
Advocate Vincent Maleka urged the commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to invoke his powers to summon individuals implicated in alleged corruption to appear before the commission.
"Some individuals who have been implicated in the state capture at SOEs (state owned enterprises), have said they will cooperate with the commission, while others have denied the allegations," Maleka said.
He said the commission was currently interacting with people implicated in the state capture project, adding that some had become whistleblowers, others had agreed to cooperate with the commission but some “flatly disputed the allegations”, with the latter group being the ones that Zondo should consider when invoking his powers to have them give their version of events.
As the commission turned its focus on power utility Eskom on Wednesday, Maleka said very few individuals implicated in state capture allegations have come forward to dispute witness testimonies.
"We believe the time has come for the commission to have a balanced view of allegations of capture,” Maleka added.
Maleka said despite the many allegations against individuals, against certain people there are "troublesome gaps" in the information on Eskom.
Maleka said the commission’s legal team would “in due course identify” those implicated in the state capture project so that the commission’s chair could summon them to appear before the commission.
Zondo told Maleka that he and the commission’s legal team should consider not waiting until the end of the estimated two and half to three weeks that the commission would focus on Eskom to give those implicated time to respond to these allegations and prepare their statements.