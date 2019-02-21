Evidence leader asks Zondo to compel state capture witnesses to line up

The Zondo commission must summon those implicated in state capture allegations to compel them to provide their version of events, the inquiry’s evidence leader said on Wednesday.

Advocate Vincent Maleka urged the commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to invoke his powers to summon individuals implicated in alleged corruption to appear before the commission.

"Some individuals who have been implicated in the state capture at SOEs (state owned enterprises), have said they will cooperate with the commission, while others have denied the allegations," Maleka said.

He said the commission was currently interacting with people implicated in the state capture project, adding that some had become whistleblowers, others had agreed to cooperate with the commission but some “flatly disputed the allegations”, with the latter group being the ones that Zondo should consider when invoking his powers to have them give their version of events.