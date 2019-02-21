South Africa

Evidence leader asks Zondo to compel state capture witnesses to line up

By Zimasa Matiwane - 21 February 2019 - 09:10
State Capture Commission of Inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo.
State Capture Commission of Inquiry chairperson Raymond Zondo.
Image: ALON SKUY

The Zondo commission must summon those implicated in state capture allegations to compel them to provide their version of events, the inquiry’s evidence leader said on Wednesday.

Advocate Vincent Maleka urged the commission chair, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, to invoke his powers to summon individuals implicated in alleged corruption to appear before the commission.

"Some individuals who have been implicated in the state capture at SOEs (state owned enterprises), have said they will cooperate with the commission, while others have denied the allegations," Maleka said.

He said the commission was currently interacting with people implicated in the state capture project, adding that some had become whistleblowers, others had agreed to cooperate with the commission but some “flatly disputed the allegations”, with the latter group being the ones that Zondo should consider when invoking his powers to have them give their version of events.

Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza to take the hot seat at state capture inquiry

Eskom board chairperson Jabu Mabuza will be the first witness to take the stand at the Zondo commission when it begins its investigation into state ...
News
19 hours ago

As the commission turned its focus on power utility Eskom on Wednesday, Maleka said very few individuals implicated in state capture allegations have come forward to dispute witness testimonies.

"We believe the time has come for the commission to have a balanced view of allegations of capture,” Maleka added.

Maleka said despite the many allegations against individuals, against certain people there are "troublesome gaps" in the information on Eskom.

Maleka said the commission’s legal team would “in due course identify” those implicated in the state capture project so that the commission’s chair could summon them to appear before the commission.

Zondo told Maleka that he and the commission’s legal team should consider not waiting until the end of the estimated two and half to three weeks that the commission would focus on Eskom to give those implicated time to respond to these allegations and prepare their statements.

READ MORE:

Prisons activate new plan to feed inmates as Bosasa gets liquidated

Correctional services has activated an emergency response plan to ensure inmates are fed after Bosasa filed for voluntary liquidation.
News
2 days ago

Des Van Rooyen can't cross-examine former treasury DG on state capture claims - yet

State capture inquiry chairman deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Monday postponed an application by former cabinet minister Des Van Rooyen to ...
News
2 days ago

Bosasa to close after banks pull out

The company, which is embroiled in allegations of state capture, has gone into voluntarily liquidation following the closing of its bank accounts
News
2 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Bracken High School teacher applauds student
Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
X