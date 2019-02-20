Teacher resigns to avoid assault charge

An alleged brutal attack on a pupil has come at a huge cost to a Limpopo teacher.

Mahlatse Mokgehle, a teacher at Peter Nchabeleng secondary school in Seshego, Polokwane, has quit his job to avoid action being taken against him. Mokgehle was being investigated on allegations that he assaulted a grade 11 pupil on January 23.

The teacher accused 20-year-old Tokelo Mamabolo of arriving late and of sipping a soft drink in class.

Mokgehle then allegedly punched Mamabolo several times in the face and pushed him against a window. It broke and severely cut Mamabolo on his face and head.

The provincial department of education took up the matter while police arrested Mokgehle for common assault.

He was released on warning and the matter was postponed to March 28 at the Seshego magistrate's court.

Mokgehle also allegedly tried unsuccessfully to get Mamabolo to drop the charges against him.

A teacher at the school, who spoke on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Mokgehle had submitted a letter of resignation.