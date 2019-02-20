A deadlock between Cosatu and government over the unbundling of Eskom has persisted following failed talks on Tuesday.

Cosatu said, in a statement, that their meeting with the special cabinet committee looking into the affairs of Eskom‚ chaired by deputy president David Mabuza‚ did not break an impasse between the two.

"The meeting did not succeed in breaking the deadlock between the workers and government but agreed that the process of engagement should continue at both the workplace and political level‚" said Cosatu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was also present at the meeting.