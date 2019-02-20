South Africa

No break in Cosatu vs government deadlock over Eskom unbundling

By Qaanitah Hunter - 20 February 2019 - 12:06
Delivering his State of the Nation Address, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that Eskom would be split into three.
A deadlock between Cosatu and government over the unbundling of Eskom has persisted following failed talks on Tuesday.

Cosatu said, in a statement, that their meeting with the special cabinet committee looking into the affairs of Eskom‚ chaired by deputy president David Mabuza‚ did not break an impasse between the two.

"The meeting did not succeed in breaking the deadlock between the workers and government but agreed that the process of engagement should continue at both the workplace and political level‚" said Cosatu.

President Cyril Ramaphosa was also present at the meeting.

Eskom workers targeted while corrupt go untouched‚ says Cosatu

The government has failed to act against those responsible for the electricity crisis and now thousands of workers will lose their jobs.
News
16 hours ago

Cosatu has vehemently opposed Ramaphosa's announcement that Eskom would be unbundled into three entities comprising generation‚ transmission and distribution.

"We remain totally opposed to any restructuring plan that will benefit the capitalist class and increase prices for the working class‚" Cosatu said.

Speaking to the Sunday Times on Friday‚ Ramaphosa said he was ready to have a "real heart-to-heart discussion" with labour so that they could all be on the same page.

But he appeared firm on one thing: inputs made during talks had to be "solution orientated".

"[We must discuss] how do we solve the financial crises‚ the issues of operational difficulties and how to avoid having all our eggs in one basket that comes with huge risk‚" Ramaphosa said.

Cosatu said both parties agreed to meet again after its upcoming central executive committee meeting set for next week.

- TMG Digital

