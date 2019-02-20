Man accused of killing mother still to apply for bail
A 34-year-old man accused of assaulting and killing his 69-year-old mother will have to wait until Monday for his bail application to be heard.
Larry Masienyane appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate’s court where he faces one count of murder.
Masienyane's mother, Ethel Masienyane, died after she was allegedly assaulted in their Orlando West, Soweto, home on February 9 after they argued about money.
Ethel died two days later from injuries she sustained during the attack.
Masienyane allegedly punched and kicked his mother, breaking her ribs and causing her to suffer internal bleeding.
Angry community members hauled Masienyane to the Orlando police station after hearing of her death on February 11.
Magistrate Audrey Mpofu postponed the matter until February 25 as Masienyane’s charge sheet was outstanding.
Prior to her death, his mother had laid charges of theft, common robbery and assault against him dating as far back as 2017.
Residents claimed she would still be alive if the police had intervened in the abuse she suffered from her son, who allegedly assaulted her and robbed her of her money.
Police spokesperson Constable Monica Hangwani confirmed that six cases had been registered at the Orlando police station and that they were all withdrawn at a later stage.
In May and August 2017, Ethel had her son arrested for common assault but in December the situation escalated after she laid charges of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.
The suspect was arrested on three occasions in the previous year, the last time being in December for theft after he allegedly stole her pension money.