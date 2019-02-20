Man accused of killing mother still to apply for bail

A 34-year-old man accused of assaulting and killing his 69-year-old mother will have to wait until Monday for his bail application to be heard.

Larry Masienyane appeared briefly in the Protea magistrate’s court where he faces one count of murder.

Masienyane's mother, Ethel Masienyane, died after she was allegedly assaulted in their Orlando West, Soweto, home on February 9 after they argued about money.

Ethel died two days later from injuries she sustained during the attack.

Masienyane allegedly punched and kicked his mother, breaking her ribs and causing her to suffer internal bleeding.

Angry community members hauled Masienyane to the Orlando police station after hearing of her death on February 11.