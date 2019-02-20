Jailed health staff cry foul

Three of the four North West health department staff members who were arrested for using extinguishers while striking over the reinstatement of the department's HOD, Thabo Lekalakala, claimed they were unfairly targeted.

Morwesi Mogotsi, Kgomotso Sechogo and Gustav Dimpe felt targeted by the department for exposing corruption and poor management of health services in the department.

The three, along with Mapule Kukama, all Nehawu shop stewards, were charged with malicious damage to property.

The department also charged them internally with emptying fire extinguishers and held them accountable for paying a cleaning company to come and clean the mess left after they engaged in a strike at the provincial office in Mahikeng in November.

Health workers in the province engaged in a strike after the labour court ruled that Lekalakala be reinstated.

He was suspended in June l after been linked with the Gupta-associated Mediosa contract.

The four were placed on an open precautionary suspension on November 23. They were also ordered to fill in the suspension register twice a week.

Their suspension was, however, lifted on February 12 after discussions with MEC Madoda Sambatha.