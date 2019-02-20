Jailed health staff cry foul
Three of the four North West health department staff members who were arrested for using extinguishers while striking over the reinstatement of the department's HOD, Thabo Lekalakala, claimed they were unfairly targeted.
Morwesi Mogotsi, Kgomotso Sechogo and Gustav Dimpe felt targeted by the department for exposing corruption and poor management of health services in the department.
The three, along with Mapule Kukama, all Nehawu shop stewards, were charged with malicious damage to property.
The department also charged them internally with emptying fire extinguishers and held them accountable for paying a cleaning company to come and clean the mess left after they engaged in a strike at the provincial office in Mahikeng in November.
Health workers in the province engaged in a strike after the labour court ruled that Lekalakala be reinstated.
He was suspended in June l after been linked with the Gupta-associated Mediosa contract.
The four were placed on an open precautionary suspension on November 23. They were also ordered to fill in the suspension register twice a week.
Their suspension was, however, lifted on February 12 after discussions with MEC Madoda Sambatha.
Two days after they returned to work, they were criminally charged.
The staff members asked why it took the department 82 days to charge them.
"We feel that the criminal case was opened because we disclosed so many things that we feel that the administrator was failing to deal with," Sechogo said.
"We disclosed them to the MEC, especially the issue of health services, which also affects us as health workers. It affects us because some of us do not have medical aids and depend solely on public health facilities."
During the meet-and-greet with Sambatha, the staff members told him that patients were turned away because most medication was expired or nearing expiry.
Sambatha visited the medical depot where he allegedly found the allegations to be true.
"The case was opened against us because the administrator was angered by the fact that she failed to act on health-compromising issues," said Dimpe.
Mogotsi said they decided to take leave as they were further traumatised by being locked up at the male police holding cells. "We were arrested for six hours on Sunday. We could have been raped. We were crying uncontrollably, hence we took days off work."
Dimpe said they were told that they can return to work but not talk to witnesses.
"I don't have to communicate with anyone because I don't know who is the witness," he said.
They were given R1000 bail each.
Department spokesperson Tebogo Lekgethwane confirmed that a criminal case was opened against the four.
"The four are charged with misuse of fire extinguishers and intimidation of fellow employees during a strike," Lekgethwane said.
Lekgethwane said during the strike fire extinguishers were emptied and emergency cleaning was needed.
"That has caused financial loss to the department. This is fruitless and wasteful expenditure which could have been avoided.
"The actions of the employees concerned necessitate action to recover the money lost," he added.
While a criminal case has been opened against the four employees and their suspension has been lifted, internal disciplinary hearings will continue.