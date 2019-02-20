Father of Vlakfontein murder accused disputes suicide allegations

The father of the dead Vlakfontein killings murder accused has insisted that his son did not hang himself.

Joseph Mabaso suspects foul play after seeing the body of 27-year-old Ernest who allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself with a shoelace in Cape Town on January 18. He was buried on Saturday after his body was finally returned to his family in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga.

Ernest was accused of murder for his part in the killing of seven family members in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg, last year. An emotional Joseph detailed the injuries his son sustained after his body was returned to the family on Thursday.

"I don't understand how they can say he killed himself when he clearly had injuries on him. He had injuries on his head and torso, he looked like he was beaten up but they say he hanged himself," Joseph said.