Last week‚ officials from the KwaZulu-Natal department of social development arrived at Morester Children's Home in Ladysmith‚ Morester Children's Home in Newcastle and Home Meah in Newcastle on Friday.

The department confirmed that social workers had removed 146 children from the Ladysmith site‚ 33 from Morester Newcastle and 18 from Home Meah in Newcastle.

The children have been placed in government-owned child and youth-care centres as well as care centres funded by the state.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC Weziwe Thusi said in a statement that the children had been removed following allegations of physical‚ verbal and emotional abuse as well as racism‚ including the use of the offensive K-word against both African children and members of staff.

She ordered a high-level investigation into the allegations of widespread violations of the Children's Act at the Morester Children's Home in Ladysmith after a preliminary investigation showed some staff members had a case to answer.

Now the home is trying to get the children back.