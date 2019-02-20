Chef lands internship in the US

Lesedi Gaetsewe had to temporarily put her dreams of becoming a chef on hold to take care of her critically sick newborn.

Leano, the four-year-old son of the 27-year-old mother from Mahikeng, North West, had been diagnosed with hydrocephalus, a condition where there's too much fluid in the brain. He eventually became blind due to complications and never learnt to walk as a result.

After extensive occupational and physical therapy, Leano has regained his sight and has slowly been learning to walk. This allowed Gaetsewe to make a comeback in culinary training and has now landed a spot as an intern at a prestigious company in the US after she graduated in 2017.

"Landing this internship is a huge breakthrough for me. I mean, it breaks my heart that I have to leave the chap for a whole year, but at this rate this will help advance my career and as a result lay a better foundation for him going forward."

She said Leano, who has made a remarkable recovery, will stay with her pensioner parents while she is away.

Gaetsewe said it has been heartbreaking to see her son lagging behind his peers in his development but that she was ecstatic that he was catching up.