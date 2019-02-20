ANC pleads for workers as banks close Bosasa accounts

The ANC has called for the banks to keep the accounts of Bosasa open to allow employees to receive their salaries.

This comes after FNB and Absa have decided to shut down the banking accounts of the controversial company at the end of the month.

Bosasa has been at the heart of controversy recently after its former top executives testified at the state capture inquiry about the extent of corruption at the company, including paying bribes, some to ANC and government officials, in exchange for tenders.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was the first to open the lid on the millions of rand that the company spent in bribing government officials in cash and also through gifts and favours.

Agrizzi spent two weeks on the stand, the longest time by any witness, explaining the corrupt relationship that the company had with senior government officials.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete told eNCA yesterday that the interest of the ruling party in the closure of the bank accounts is the workers.

"What we can do is to try to lobby them [banks] to allow accounts of this company to operate so that they can pay their liability, in particular salaries of their staff members," Legoete said.