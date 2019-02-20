South Africa

ANC pleads for workers as banks close Bosasa accounts

By Penwell Dlamini - 20 February 2019 - 11:04
Both FNB and Absa have closed Bosasa bank accounts.
Both FNB and Absa have closed Bosasa bank accounts.
Image: MDUDUZI NDZINGI

The ANC has called for the banks to keep the accounts of Bosasa open to allow employees to receive their salaries.

This comes after FNB and Absa have decided to shut down the banking accounts of the controversial company at the end of the month.

Bosasa has been at the heart of controversy recently after its former top executives testified at the state capture inquiry about the extent of corruption at the company, including paying bribes, some to ANC and government officials, in exchange for tenders.

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was the first to open the lid on the millions of rand that the company spent in bribing government officials in cash and also through gifts and favours.

Agrizzi spent two weeks on the stand, the longest time by any witness, explaining the corrupt relationship that the company had with senior government officials.

ANC acting spokesperson Dakota Legoete told eNCA yesterday that the interest of the ruling party in the closure of the bank accounts is the workers.

"What we can do is to try to lobby them [banks] to allow accounts of this company to operate so that they can pay their liability, in particular salaries of their staff members," Legoete said.

Bosasa to close after banks pull out

The company, which is embroiled in allegations of state capture, has gone into voluntarily liquidation following the closing of its bank accounts
News
2 days ago

He told the news channel that the employees had worked and deserved to be paid.

"That is what we can work on. But for the rest of other issues, we can't interfere with the independence of banks, including the independence of individual enterprises in the country.

"We have serious limitations but our concern is that whoever is a director or board member of that company must assist to make sure the workers do not sleep without food on the table," said Legoete.

Statements from FNB and Absa confirmed the banks had informed Bosasa that their accounts would be closed on or by February 28. The banks cited reputational risk as their reason for cutting ties with the services company.

Bosasa, now trading as African Global Operations, has about 4,500 permanent staff and about 3,000 contract workers. The company has already applied for liquidation.

Efforts to get comment from Bosasa were unsuccessful at the time of going to print.

READ MORE:

Prisons activate new plan to feed inmates as Bosasa gets liquidated

Correctional services has activated an emergency response plan to ensure inmates are fed after Bosasa filed for voluntary liquidation.
News
1 day ago

Correctional Services activates 'war room' to cope with Bosasa liquidation

The department of correctional services has set up a "war room" to handle the fallout from the liquidation of embattled facilities management company ...
News
1 day ago

Jeff Radebe's appointment not wise one

We applaud billionaire and mining magnate Patrice Motsepe for finally breaking his silence over claims that his brothers-in-law, President Cyril ...
Opinion
1 day ago

Thabang Makwetla wants to correct Bosasa allegation against him

Thabang Makwetla wants to clear his name before the state capture commission of inquiry.
News
6 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Cellphone thief takes baby on crime spree
Saxonwold compound does not match home described by Vytjie Mentor
X