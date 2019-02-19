KZN 'conman' solicited more than R10m before arrest

A 29-year-old alleged fraudster accused of soliciting more than R10m from people in Ulundi and Nongoma in KwaZulu-Natal is expected to file a formal bail application after being arrested by the Hawks’ serious commercial crime investigating unit.

Sean Westcott appeared in the Vryheid Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday.

He faces a string of charges for alleged fraud‚ money laundering and contravening the Banks Act.