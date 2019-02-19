It's not yet Uhuru for Gauteng housing staff

Gauteng human settlements MEC Uhuru Moiloa is being accused of "dumping" his staff at an "unsafe" Johannesburg inner city building while he occupies a cushy office in affluent Killarney.

And to top it all, Moiloa is holding departmental meetings in Sandton while other officials of the department fear for their lives at a "shaky building" in the Johannesburg CBD.

Gauteng's human settlements department moved offices from the Bank of Lisbon building, after it caught fire five months ago - claiming the lives of three firefighters.

Moiloa worked from the same offices until the disaster. Moiloa's staff are now housed at 11 Diagonal Street in a building they claim is unsafe.

Their fears mounted when former departmental head Matilda Gasela told them in December that "it is normal for a building to shake" when they raised concerns with her.

"What I said is that we sourced advice from experts and we were told that it is not abnormal for a building to shake, particularly when you are on a high floor," Gasela said.

Officials who asked not to be named said Moiloa was "not leading by example" as he was operating from "safe" offices at the Housing Development Agency in Killarney.

"The general feeling among workers is that the MEC and HOD are not in touch with our struggles because they are housed elsewhere where it is safe when we are subjected to such terrible conditions that put our lives at risk.