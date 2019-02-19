Infection fears as eight babies die at Vosloorus hospital

Eight babies have died in one month at a Gauteng hospital ward in what nurses fear could be another deadly outbreak.

The babies died at a neonatal ward at Thelle Mogoerane Hospital in Vosloorus in Ekurhuleni last month.

The neonatal ward was forced to shut down five months ago after another six babies died from a Klebsiella outbreak.

Klebsiella is an infection which spreads through contact and can result in symptoms such as breathing difficulties and fever.

However, the Gauteng health department has dismissed claims of an outbreak this time, saying only one baby out of the eight tested positive for the infection.

The department said seven other babies died of health complications not related to klebsiella.

The provincial department of health had previously said the ward would remain closed until the infection was cleared.

Hospital staff members told Sowetan more infants died last month in what they suspect to be the same infection.

The Democratic Nursing Organisation of South Africa (Denosa) said it notified the Ekurhuleni health district about the issue after receiving complaints from health workers at the facility.

A nurse, who asked not to be named for fear of victimisation, said the ward had been opened despite the lack of hygiene following the previous outbreak.

“They did not do a thorough cleaning of the ward. That ward is infected again.”

The nurse said they were surprised when management informed them during a meeting that the ward would be reopened last month in order to accommodate referrals from Tambo Memorial Hospital.