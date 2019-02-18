Makhura stands by pledge to scrap e-tolls

Gauteng premier David Makhura has reiterated that the ANC-led provincial government is committed to doing away with the controversial e-toll system.

“While the user-pay principal is not in question as far as we are concerned, there is clear recognition that urban tolling increases the cost of living and is therefore unsustainable,” said Makhura.

Without providing details of how the government plans to scrap e-tolls, Makhura said government teams are “hard at work” to find a solution to the e-tolls.

“There is no question anymore. South Africa and national government is persuaded and is convinced that urban tolling increases the cost of living and, therefore, it is not sustainable.”

At the weekend, the ANC in the province wrote a letter to President Cyril Ramaphosa to express its dissatisfaction about the government's non-commitment on the scrapping of e-tolls after it marched to the Union Buildings to deliver a memorandum of demands to scrap e-tolls.