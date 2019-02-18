South Africa

Gloria mine blast: Rescue or body retrieval mission?

By Naledi Shange - 18 February 2019 - 09:49
Gupta-owned Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga.
Gupta-owned Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga.
Image: THULANI MBELE

While the business rescue representative for the Gupta-owned Gloria mine remained optimistic that there could still be survivors following a blast there‚ police on Monday said efforts to reach the trapped miners were no longer regarded as rescue operations.

“It is no longer a rescue mission‚ but it is a retrieval mission‚” said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi‚ implying they had little hope of finding any more survivors.

But speaking to sister publication TimesLIVE‚ business rescue representative for the mine Mike Elliot said “there is always hope”.

The mine outside Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga‚ was rocked by an underground gas explosion on February 6‚ when a group of people entered it illegally‚ allegedly to strip copper cables underground.

Death toll at Gupta mine rises to 12‚ too dangerous to recover bodies

The death toll at the Gloria coal mine increased to 12 on Thursday.
News
3 days ago

Rescue efforts have been stalled by several factors‚ including high levels of methane gas which threatened to cause another explosion.

Elliot said four teams had been working over the past 24 hours to try to make it safe for the rescue operations to proceed.

“They have been installing ventilation guidance to get some air to the place where the last seven bodies were found‚” said Elliot.

On Sunday‚ however‚ these efforts were disrupted when rescuers came across a high concentration of methane gas.

So far‚ 12 people have been confirmed dead following the blast‚ while it is still unclear how many miners remain trapped.

The mine‚ which has been non-operational for several months‚ forms part of the Optimum Coal assets bought by the Gupta family in 2016.

They were put into business rescue early in 2018.

- TMG Digital

READ MORE:

Search resumes for trapped illegal miners at Gupta-owned mine

Fresh air will soon be pumped into the Gloria coal mine in Mpumalanga to allow the search for trapped illegal miners to resume.
News
4 days ago

Gupta employees prevent rescuers from finding trapped illegal miners

Employees from the Gupta-owned Gloria Coal Mine have halted the search and rescue operation for the remaining trapped illegal miners.
News
7 days ago

Man injured in Gupta-mine blast arrested for trespassing

An alleged illegal miner who was hospitalised after an underground gas blast at the Gupta-owned Gloria mine in Blinkpan‚ near Middelburg‚ has been ...
News
9 days ago

Death toll from Gupta coal mine gas explosion rises to five

The death toll at the Gloria coal mine‚ near Middelburg in Mpumalanga‚ which was rocked by an underground gas explosion‚ has risen to five.
News
10 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Saxonwold compound does not match home described by Vytjie Mentor
Load-shedding: What you need to know about Eskom's latest crisis
X