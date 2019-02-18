While the business rescue representative for the Gupta-owned Gloria mine remained optimistic that there could still be survivors following a blast there‚ police on Monday said efforts to reach the trapped miners were no longer regarded as rescue operations.

“It is no longer a rescue mission‚ but it is a retrieval mission‚” said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi‚ implying they had little hope of finding any more survivors.

But speaking to sister publication TimesLIVE‚ business rescue representative for the mine Mike Elliot said “there is always hope”.

The mine outside Middelburg‚ Mpumalanga‚ was rocked by an underground gas explosion on February 6‚ when a group of people entered it illegally‚ allegedly to strip copper cables underground.