All pass the buck over Icasa fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga - minister refuses to pull the trigger

Convicted fraudster Rubben Mohlaloga is staying put at the helm of Independent Communications Authority of SA despite his 20-year sentence.

Yesterday, parliament's portfolio committee on communications and minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams both said the decision on Mohlaloga's fate was out of their hands.

Chairperson of the portfolio committee on communications Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize said the committee took a position that he should resign after he was convicted.

"The committee's position has not changed . I suggest you call the minister to ask what steps will she be taking."

Mohlaloga has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for fraud and money laundering, alongside former Land Bank CEO Philemon Mohlahlane and attorney Dinga Rammy Nkhwashu.