Six alleged fuel fraudsters arrested

Belta Services, a company owned by Chief Livhuwani Matsila, has incurred losses amounting to R1,8m in a space of 10 months.

This was as a result of a fuel card fraud. Two employees of the company and four petrol attendants have since been arrested in connection with the fraudulent activity.

The company is responsible for doing maintenance work in various hospitals in the province. Matsila, who bought the company in July last year, said he discovered the fraudulent activities soon after taking over.

He said he alerted the Hawks and that an investigation ensued, leading to the arrest of two of the employees at the company and four petrol attendants at a petrol station in Siloam, Nzhelele, outside Louis Trichardt.

The group was arrested on Friday and will appear in the Dzanani Magistrate's Court on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption.

According to Hawks provincial spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke, it was discovered that the arrested people had connived to use the company's fuel cards to refuel cars belonging to the employees of the company.