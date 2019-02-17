Lifeguards stoned at Cape Town pool

Badroodien pleaded with the community to assist in keeping public facilities in good condition for the benefit of all.

"We need the community to help us look after the facility and prevent anti-social behaviour from taking place so that the facility can remain open. This is the second episode of this nature at this pool and that any violence at any of our facilities will not be tolerated.

"It is a great pity that the actions of a few are putting at risk the rest of the community's enjoyment of this public facility."

The incident follows an attack on firefighters in the city at the weekend.

Executive director for safety and security Richard Bosman said fire damage was caused to the side entrance of the Gugulethu fire station as a result of a petrol bomb and that two window panes in one of the sectional doors were smashed.

"Fortunately, damage was limited due to the quick action of the on-duty crew and the city's law enforcement department."

The station was closed as a result of the incident, but reopened at 9am on Saturday.

"We are not sure about the motive for the attack, but it is not the first time that this has happened in Gugulethu," said Bosman. "In fact, the station just reopened in December after being closed for months to effect repairs from previous protest-related damage."