Police have applauded the community of Troyville‚ Johannesburg‚ after a tip-off that led to the arrest of two men in connection with the torturing‚ killing and burying of two men under a bed in a shack.

The tragedy‚ which happened last month‚ was described as horrific by police spokesperson Richard Munyai.

Munyai said police had received a tip-off after the two men had allegedly been on the run after the incident.

"One of the men‚ originally from the Eastern Cape‚ was ready to run away. When the police took to his place‚ he had already packed all his belongings but was arrested immediately‚" he said.

Meanwhile the second suspect was also found at his home after weeks of not being there.

"It was through the tip-off we received from the community members that the suspects‚ aged 31 and 43‚ were subsequently arrested‚" said Munyai.

Police earlier learned of the incident after a neighbour‚ who suspected foul play‚ went to the Jeppe police station.