Nine suspects arrested in Nyanga for murder and attempted murder

Nine suspects were arrested for murder and attempted murder in the early hours of Saturday in Nyanga, Cape Town, Western Cape police said.

Western Cape police spokesman Captain FC van Wyk said the suspects were arrested during a tracing operation conducted by the detectives’ serious and violent crimes unit.

He said four suspects aged between 19 and 52 were arrested at about 3.40am for a case of murder which had occurred in June last year in Heinz Park.

“The suspects had allegedly come to the victim’s house while he was busy in his yard and stabbed him. The victim was taken to hospital and later succumbed to death due to injuries sustained. Through various networking investigation processes the suspects were arrested today.