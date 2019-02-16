A 59-year-old man will appear at the Welkebend Periodical Court‚ east of Pretoria‚ on Wednesday for a formal bail application after being found in possession of slaughtered cattle which police suspect were stolen.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Tsietsi Lamola said the man was arrested on Wednesday after police pulled over a suspicious vehicle.

He made a brief court appearance on Friday.

“Our Crime Prevention Unit made a breakthrough when they arrested a man driving a Nissan bakkie with a full load of pieces of slaughtered cows in the early hours of Wednesday during their tour of duty‚” Lamola told SowetanLIVE sister publication TimesLIVE.