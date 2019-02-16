The Gugulethu fire station in Cape Town was damaged in a petrol bomb attack by community members on Friday night‚ city officials have confirmed.

“There was a petrol bomb attack on the station. Staff were evacuated and the station was closed‚” said a spokesman for a the city’s law enforcement division‚ Wayne Dyason.

However‚ he was not immediately able to provide more details.

There were no reports of casualties.

The city’s chief fire officer‚ Ian Schnetler‚ condemned the attack‚ calling it “senseless and unprovoked”.

He said damage had been caused to the front engine bay doors and that traumatised crew members had been relocated to the Mitchells Plain fire station until further notice.