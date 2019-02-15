Valhalla teacher's bail angers parents

Parents of pupils who were allegedly sexually assaulted by a teacher were yesterday left angry and disappointed after the man was released on bail.

The 55-year-old Afrikaans teacher was granted R8,000 bail in the Pretoria magistrate's court.

He is charged with 24 counts of sexual assault after he allegedly violated 24 pupils aged between 10 and 14 years at Valhalla primary school in Centurion.

Four other minor boys were yet to submit statements against the teacher, which could see his charges increased.

In releasing the man, magistrate Desire Stigling said it was in the interest of justice to grant the 55-year-old bail.

She said it was unlikely that the accused would be in contact with the pupils and school as he was suspended.