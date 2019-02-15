Uganda deports MTN CEO over 'national security' concerns

Uganda has deported the chief executive of MTN Uganda, the largest telecoms firm in Uganda which is part of South Africa's MTN Group, over national security concerns.

The move follows the East African country's deportation last month of three senior MTN Uganda executives who were alleged to have planned to compromise national security.

Wim Vanhelleputte, a Belgian national, had been deported and was "destined for Belgium around midnight (Thursday) over ... circumstances of national security," Ugandan police spokesman Fred Enanga told Reuters on Friday, without giving details.

MTN Uganda said it was trying to find out why Vanhelleputte had been deported and it had appointed its chief technology officer Gordian Kyomukama as acting chief executive.

Reuters was not able to contact Vanhelleputte.

"We are understandably concerned about these developments and are engaging with the authorities to seek understanding that would lead us to resolving this matter," it said.