The animal cruelty case against Mthonjaneni deputy mayor Philani Ntombela‚ who was implicated in the gruesome shooting of a dog‚ is to be finalised at the end of February.

The National Council for Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) filed charges against Ntombela and his two bodyguards‚ Bongani Shabalala and Halalisani Biyela‚ following a 2017 video clip in which a tied-up dog is seen being shot in Melmoth‚ northern KwaZulu-Natal.

In the video‚ a man with a rifle aims and shoots at least four times at the dog on a pathway in a rural area‚ but the bullets fail to silence its yelping. Onlookers can be heard muttering and cheering while Ntombela looks on approvingly.