President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Democratic Alliance will go head to head in the Constitutional Court on Thursday over whether the president must release records and reasons for executive decisions‚ including cabinet reshuffles.

The case stems from a controversial March 2017 cabinet reshuffle by Ramaphosa’s predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma.

The president is arguing that a court order for the release of records surrounding the two-year-old cabinet reshuffle‚ in which former finance minister Pravin Gordhan was fired by former president Jacob Zuma‚ was judicial overreach.

Ramaphosa is arguing that if the judgment by the North Gauteng High Court in relation to his predecessor is not overturned “it would be relied upon by future litigants where executive decisions in general‚ and cabinet reshuffles in particular‚ are taken on review”.

Ramaphosa‚ in essence‚ wants the Constitutional Court to rule that courts cannot get involved in executive decisions and cannot order that records and reasons for decisions taken under the president’s prerogative be made public.

This case is a result of the DA’s court bid in 2017 to challenge Zuma over his midnight reshuffle of Gordhan.