How chance was missed to fix Eskom

SA had a chance to take the right path in addressing its energy problems but chose the long and messy route which has brought the nation to the current crisis.

In 1996, Eskom warned the government for the first time that the country was running out of electricity. It laid out predictions for future energy demand and pointed out that new power stations were needed. It then asked for approval for a new build programme. The request was turned down.

In 1998, the government was warned on how generation capacity could not meet the demand of the country's economy but very little happened to address the issue.