How chance was missed to fix Eskom
SA had a chance to take the right path in addressing its energy problems but chose the long and messy route which has brought the nation to the current crisis.
In 1996, Eskom warned the government for the first time that the country was running out of electricity. It laid out predictions for future energy demand and pointed out that new power stations were needed. It then asked for approval for a new build programme. The request was turned down.
In 1998, the government was warned on how generation capacity could not meet the demand of the country's economy but very little happened to address the issue.
In the same year, a white paper was before parliament, which proposed that the government should split Eskom into three parts of generation, transmission and distribution.
This proposal was only accepted by the government this year when President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that the move would be effected.
Another factor to the mess was the turmoil in the leadership structures.
Over a decade, Eskom has had 10 CEOs and six boards. This excludes changes made by former president Jacob Zuma on energy ministers and ministers of public enterprises who were critical in determining policy.
It was during this era that the utility company was one of the main projects of state capture as the Guptas embarked on alleged looting at most of the state-owned enterprises without any restraint.