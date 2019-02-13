Two KZN deaf cricketers killed in car crash

Two deaf cricketers - who played at provincial level in KwaZulu-Natal - were killed in a car crash while returning home from a match on Sunday.

The deaths of Terrence Govender and Trishan Reuben has left the provincial cricket fraternity shocked.

"We have lost two fine young gentlemen at such a young age‚" said Steven Gertenbach‚ the chair of the KwaZulu-Natal Deaf Cricket Association.