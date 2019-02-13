Kidnapped Joburg man rescued after hijackers crash in high-speed chase

A man who claimed to have been hijacked and kidnapped was found safe in another vehicle driven - and later crashed - by his abductors in Lenasia South on Wednesday.

Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said a white Mercedes-Benz carrying the victim was spotted by the Soweto Flying Squad driving on the wrong side of the Golden Highway.

"Members followed the vehicle‚ which at that time allegedly picked up speed and drove recklessly‚ eventually crashing near the Civic Centre in Lenasia South‚" said Masondo.

"Police arrested one armed suspect‚ who shot at the police‚ while the second suspect fled.