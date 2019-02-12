South Africa

Scene staged to look as if man killed mom, then himself. Cops aren’t fooled

By Jeff Wicks - 12 February 2019 - 08:36
Rope around victim's neck not enough to maintain murder-suicide ruse.
Image: 123RF/Paul Fleet

Policemen who burst through a locked door in Sifiso Ntozake’s home on the KZN south coast were assailed with the acrid smell of death when they found the bodies of the 34-year-old and his elderly mother covered by blankets.

And as investigators took in the scene, a suspicious length of rope wrapped around Ntozake’s neck stuck out as a crucial piece of evidence which they believe was planted as a red herring in a carefully staged suicide.

