Scene staged to look as if man killed mom, then himself. Cops aren’t fooled
Policemen who burst through a locked door in Sifiso Ntozake’s home on the KZN south coast were assailed with the acrid smell of death when they found the bodies of the 34-year-old and his elderly mother covered by blankets.
And as investigators took in the scene, a suspicious length of rope wrapped around Ntozake’s neck stuck out as a crucial piece of evidence which they believe was planted as a red herring in a carefully staged suicide.
