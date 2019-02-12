Pupils and parents shut down west rand school over filthy toilets and dilapidated classrooms

A west rand community has shut down a top performing school because more than 1,000 pupils there are forced to share five filthy toilet cubicles that don't flush.

Pupils from the Rietvallei Extension 1 Secondary School and their parents took to the streets while burning tyres and singing Struggle songs on Tuesday morning.

They say the Gauteng department of education has failed to build them a proper school, resulting in pupils being forced to use dilapidated mobile classrooms.

The school has been operating inside mobile structures since 2012. School governing body chairperson Lerotholi Lerotholi said they were tired of being fed false promises by the department.

"They have been promising to build us a school for years but nothing is happening. We are going to close this school until they give us a date for construction," Lerotholi said.

He said windows were broken while most of the classrooms, including one with a digital smart board, don't have doors. Lerotholi said the school had continued to produce top results including a matric pass rate of 100% in 2015 and 2016 while it optained 95% in 2018.

Grade 10 pupil Gnina Vanyaza said their school was an unhealthy dump. He said pupils were falling sick because of the conditions.

"One of the grade 8 classrooms has a huge hole in the floor. It's really bad," he said.

Some of the streets in the areas were also blocked with large rocks while a big placard with the words "Panyaza we want a tar and mortar school" written on it was on display.