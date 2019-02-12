Nursing students arrested as Cape Town college protest turns violent

At least 10 student nurses were arrested on Tuesday while picketing about safety issues at a Cape Town nursing college.

Public order police used rubber bullets and stun grenades against more than 100 students who gathered outside the Western Cape College of Nursing in Athlone, part of the Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT).

The students have been protesting since last week about a lack of security at the college and water shortages, which they said posed health risks to them and their patients.

They claimed some of the campus cameras were malfunctioning, resulting in strangers having access to college premises.

A first-year male student was murdered at the campus in November, they claimed, but no one had been arrested.