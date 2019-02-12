Lotto winner leaves it very late to claim his R28m prize
The winner of a R28m lottery ticket - which was on the brink of expiring - has come forward‚ Ithuba said on Tuesday‚ a day before the ticket expired.
The ticket was due to expire on Wednesday February 13.
"The 58-year-old male is from Ravensmead in Cape Town. The winner opted not to divulge any further information about himself and‚ as the operator‚ we respect his wishes‚" Ithuba said.
The lottery operator has been searching for the winner for almost a year‚ and issued a warning that the winnings would be forfeited should the ticket-holder not come forward.
Ithuba said that the money would then have been donated to the National Lotteries distribution trust fund to be used for charity.
The winning ticket had been bought at Shoprite Checkers in Sanlam Centre‚ Parow‚ in Cape Town‚ according to Ithuba.
Spokesperson Busisiwe Koloi said‚ "The player used a Quick Pick selection method‚ with a ticket wager of R15."