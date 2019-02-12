The winner of a R28m lottery ticket - which was on the brink of expiring - has come forward‚ Ithuba said on Tuesday‚ a day before the ticket expired.

The ticket was due to expire on Wednesday February 13.

"The 58-year-old male is from Ravensmead in Cape Town. The winner opted not to divulge any further information about himself and‚ as the operator‚ we respect his wishes‚" Ithuba said.

The lottery operator has been searching for the winner for almost a year‚ and issued a warning that the winnings would be forfeited should the ticket-holder not come forward.