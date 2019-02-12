KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm against a group of men who allegedly threw punches and racial slurs at a Durban man on Saturday.

Ndumiso Shezi and his friend Kristen Cheney were leaving a pub in Hillcrest when a group of men and women confronted them.

"They started swearing at me for no reason. I only knew one person in the group and we had no previous issue‚ so it came as a shock‚" Cheney told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday.

"My friend Shezi then told them not to talk to me like that‚ when they pounced on him."