Burning barricades block busy Durban roads

Durban's public order police (Pop) were attending to two burning barricades that disrupted traffic along busy routes on Tuesday morning.

Durban Metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said their Pop had been deployed to the corner of Alpine and Umgeni roads after protesters set up a barricade of burning tyres and debris.

"At this stage there are no protesters on site, it is just the barricade. We are not sure why these barricades have been set up."

He said there was a similar barricade nearby at the corner of Alpine and Hendry roads, which was also causing a congestion.

Sewpersad urged motorists to use alternative routes.