South Africa

Burning barricades block busy Durban roads

By Yasantha Naidoo - 12 February 2019 - 08:12
Protesters have erected a burning barricade of tyres and debris at the intersection of Durban's Alpine and Umgeni roads on Tuesday morning.
Image: Supplied

Durban's public order police (Pop) were attending to two burning barricades that disrupted traffic along busy routes on Tuesday morning. 

Durban Metro spokesperson senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said their Pop had been deployed to the corner of Alpine and Umgeni roads after protesters set up a barricade of burning tyres and debris.

"At this stage there are no protesters on site, it is just the barricade. We are not sure why these barricades have been set up."

He said there was a similar barricade nearby at the corner of Alpine and Hendry roads, which was also causing a congestion. 

Sewpersad urged motorists to use alternative routes.

