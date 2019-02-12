AKA gives students R100k, 500 burgers

Rapper AKA has donated R100,000 to the Wits University 2SRC humanitarian fund in solidarity with the students following recent protests.

Hundreds gathered outside the university's Great Hall steps just after lunch time waiting in anticipation for Super Mega, as he's affectionately known, who had promised to deliver 500 burgers to them at lunch time.

The much-awaited burgers and fries only arrived around 4pm when most of the students had given up.

"I skipped my class, where are the burgers?" one student said before leaving.

Another said: "We have lectures to go to. Where are the burgers? What's so difficult about getting burgers to come here? We came here with so much energy."

AKA, real name Kiernan Forbes, arrived one hour and 20 minutes late for his appearance and quickly apologised for his tardiness before he was mobbed by fans.

He delivered a two-minute speech about standing in solidarity with students - ending with the Struggle war cry "Amandla!"

Sporting his signature blonde hair; AKA posed with the cheque, took group selfies with students and quickly disappeared inside the building.