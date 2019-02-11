WATCH | Hoërskool Driehoek girl on how she witnessed walkway collapse

One of the eye witnesses to the deadly collapse of a walkway at Hoërskool Driehoek, Trimone Ragebult, said she could no longer sleep after seeing the tragedy unfold right in front of her and her friends.

She sustained injuries to the leg.

"Two of my friends were in front of me, and I was at the back... and then it just collapsed. I didn't know what was happening. It took like a while to see what was going on. As I tried to stand up, I felt my leg was really painful.

"One of our teachers tried to pick up the slab [of concrete].

"Roydon [Olckers] is the guy who saw the walkway collapse and he ran to push two girls out of the way and instead he passed away.

"It's very overwhelming."

Four children died in the accident at the high school in Vanderbijlpark in Gauteng on February 1 and another 20 were hospitalised.

Roydon‚ Jandré Steyn and Marli Currie all died on the school premises‚ while Marnus Nagel later succumbed to his injuries.

Roydon's grieving dad‚ Donovan‚ described him as a "lovely boy" and a child of God.