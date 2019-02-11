The Mpumalanga education department said it was disturbed after robbers vandalised Tsakane Special School in Acornhoek at the weekend and stole equipment meant for disabled pupils.

“The perpetrator took almost every resource meant to teach learners with severe intellectual disability‚ as well as admin equipment‚” said department spokesperson Jasper Zwane‚ adding that the security guard on duty was assaulted.

A criminal case has been opened. “Police are working around the clock to apprehend the culprits and are calling on anyone with information to contact them‚" said Zwane.