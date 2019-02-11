A high school pupil was stabbed repeatedly following an alleged altercation with another teenager on the grounds of a school north of Durban on Monday morning.

Police spokesperson Lt-Col Thulani Zwane told TimesLIVE a case of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm was opened at the Verulam police station on Monday.

The 17-year-old pupil‚ understood to be in grade 9‚ told police he was standing near the school tuck shop when he was approached by another 17-year-old and attacked with a knife.

Private security company Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) received a call from the school‚ requesting help.

"Upon arrival‚ medics treated the pupil for stab wounds to his chest‚ arms and ribs‚" said Rusa.

The pupil was taken to hospital and is reported to be in a stable condition.





