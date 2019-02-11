The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) on Monday announced the names of shortlisted candidates to be interviewed in April for a number of judicial positions in various superior courts‚ including two vacancies at the Constitutional Court.

The announcement follows the commission's call in October for nominations to fill the vacancies.

The 22 shortlisted candidates will be notified of the date‚ time and venue of their interviews.

The commission also announced on Monday that it will interview justice Xola Mlungisi Petse following his nomination by President Cyril Ramaphosa for the vacant position of deputy president of the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).