South Africa’s tough choice: Land redistribution or mining investment?

South Africa’s government faces a tough balancing act as it tries to attract foreign investors into the key mining sector while also pledging to seize land without paying compensation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa, who is pushing “expropriation without compensation” land reform, last week tried to quell investor fears when he spoke at an annual conference of international mining industry executives in Cape Town.

“The measure we are proposing will apply... within a clearly defined set of circumstances,” Ramaphosa told delegates. “Understandably, concern has been raised about the proposal... as we seek to address what we have termed the original sin committed against black South Africans during colonial and apartheid days.”

Forced land redistribution has become a central policy for the ruling ANC ahead of elections in May as the party tries to win back poorer black voters who still suffer harsh racial inequalities 25 years after the end of apartheid rule.

The Minerals Council, which represents mining companies in South Africa, gave a cautious welcome to Ramaphosa’s words, but said radical land reform posed the risk of scaring off investors. “The mining industry recognises the need for progress on the land issue in South Africa,” Charmane Russell, spokeswoman for the Minerals Council, told AFP.

“It is hoping that any policy change is carried out in a manner that is not negative for investor confidence.” Last year, rating agency Moody’s said in a research note that “uncertainty over how (land reform) will be achieved continues to limit near-term investment.”